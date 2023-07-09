Pilot buries hatchet with Gehlot, says unity the 'only way forward'

PTI

New Delhi, July 8

Congress leader Sachin Pilot made it clear on Saturday that he had buried the hatchet with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on the advice of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying collective leadership was the “only way” forward going into the Assembly polls.

In an interview just days after the crucial Rajasthan polls strategy meeting of the party, Pilot said Kharge advised him to “forgive and forget” and move forward. “It was as much an advice as a directive. Ashok Gehlot ji is older than me, he has more experience. He has heavy responsibilities on his shoulders. When I was the Rajasthan Congress president, I tried to take everyone along. I think that today he is the CM (Gehlot), so he is trying to take everyone along.

“If there is a little back and forth, then it is not a big issue because the party and the public are more important than any individual. I also understand this and he also understands it," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said. Asked about Gehlot calling him names in the past and his criticism of the Gehlot government over inaction on issues such as corruption in the previous Vasundhara Raje government, Pilot said that in a meeting with him, Kharge said that time that has gone by will not come back and one has to look at the future.