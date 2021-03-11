Pilot improperly trained, Vistara fined Rs 10 lakh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Regulator DGCA on Thursday slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Vistara for letting an improperly trained pilot land an aircraft with passengers on board at the Indore airport, officials said. TNS

Johnny Depp wins defamation suit against ex-wife

Fairfax (US): A jury sided with actor Johnny Depp in lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, awarding him $10 mn and vindicating his charge that Heard lied she was abused during their brief marriage. AP

CBI files chargesheet against Deshmukh

new delhi: The CBI on Thursday filed a chargesheet before the court of special judge, CBI, Greater Mumbai, against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde in a corruption case. TNS

HC allows Prannoy, wife to travel abroad

New Delhi: The Delhi HC has allowed NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy to travel abroad in August. Justice Yashwant Varma noted that though the CBI has levelled various allegations against them, there was no material to show they were flight risks. TNS

President to visit native village today

New Delhi: The President and PM will visit Paraunkh village in Kanpur on Friday. Paraunkh is native village of the President.