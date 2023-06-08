Plane sent to Russia for stranded fliers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Hundreds of US-bound passengers of an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco have been stranded in Russia after their flight was forced to land due to engine glitch. Air India dispatched a plane on Wednesday to take the passengers from Russia to their destination in the US. TNS

Army: Restore travel coaches for troops

new delhi: The Army has approached the Railways to resume the facility of attaching 'Army compartments' that allow uniformed forces to travel without reservation in specific trains. The facility was stopped during the pandemic. TNS

Opposition meeting in Patna on June 23

new delhi: A joint Opposition meeting against the BJP for the 2024 LS polls will be held on June 23 in Patna. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and ex-president Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting. TNS

India-Lanka defence expo at Colombo

colombo: The High Commission of India organised the first India-Sri Lanka Defence Seminar and Exhibition in Colombo on Wednesday to promote cooperation in the defence sector. PTI

‘Examining Go First’s flight resumption plan’

new delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is examining the flight resumption plan submitted by the bankrupt Go First airlines, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

Another train mishap in Odisha, 6 labourers killed

Bhubaneswar: Six labourers were killed and two injured in Odisha’s Jajpur after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday. They had taken shelter from rain under the train when it started rolling. pti

Mukhtar Ansari’s aide shot dead in Lucknow court

Lucknow: Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s alleged aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on Lucknow court premises on Wednesday, police said. Two persons were injured in the shooting. PTI