Planning targeted killings, 2 Popular Front of India men held in Bihar

New Delhi, February 5
The NIA today said it had arrested two persons from Bihar’s East Champaran district in connection with its probe into the Phulwari Sharif terror module case linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).
The agency, in a statement, said the arrests were made after the NIA on February 4 raided eight locations to disrupt a conspiracy hatched by PFI cadres to carry out targeted killings in East Champaran.
The accused, Tanveer Raza, alias Barkati, and Md Abid, alias Aryan, both of East Champaran, had allegedly arranged weapons and ammunition to carry out the killings. “With these arrests, a PFI module planning targeted killings and disrupting communal harmony has been busted,” it said.
The agency said recce had been conducted to execute a target and arms and ammunition had been handed over to “a PFI trainer, Yakoob, who had been training outfit cadres”. “A few days ago, Yakoob had posted on Facebook a derogatory and inflammatory video, which was aimed at disturbing communal harmony. Other users commented on it and trolled this post abusively,” the NIA said.
