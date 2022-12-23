Plea against nod to Sikhs for 'kirpan' on flights junked

New Delhi, December 22
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL challenging a government notification allowing Sikhs to carry the "kirpan" in domestic civilian flights. "Dismissed", said a Bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, which had on December 15 reserved its verdict on the PIL by Harsh Vibhore Singhal. Singhal, a lawyer, had demanded that a committee of stakeholders should be constituted to "apply its mind" to the issue. He had challenged a March 4, 2022, notification by the Centre.
