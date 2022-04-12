Plea in SC seeks Aadhaar for those on NRC list

New Delhi, April 11
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and others on TMC leader Sushmita Dev’s plea seeking issuance of Aadhaar numbers to persons included in the final supplementary list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.
A three-judge Bench led by Justice UU Lalit asked the Centre, Assam Government and the UIDAI to respond to the petition by May 17 – the next date of hearing — after senior advocate Bishwajit Deb submitted on behalf of the petitioner that denial of Aadhaar amounted to denial of basic amenities. Another Bench issued notice to the Centre on a petition seeking to stop “harassment” of people from religious and linguistic minorities of Assam. —
