Plea in Supreme Court to empower citizens to petition Parliament

New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to take steps to create an appropriate system which empowers the citizens to petition Parliament. PTI

Kharge writes to Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi’s security ‘breach’

New Delhi: Congress chief Kharge has sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘intervention’ to ensure Rahul Gandhi’s security in J&K during his yatra that was suspended due to a security breach. TNS

160 IEDs seized in anti-Naxal operation in Bihar

New Delhi: A team of security forces led by the CRPF has seized more than 160 IEDs during an anti-Naxal operation in Bihar, officials said on Saturday. The seizure was made from the Laduiya Pahad area in Aurangabad district of the state on Friday. The officials said the patrol team first found 13 pressure IEDs and later seized 149 such bombs, weighing about 1 kg each, from a nearby cave in the area. TNS

AAP’s Vasava is Gujarat legislature party leader

Ahmedabad: The AAP on Saturday appointed tribal MLA Chaitar Vasava as its legislature party leader in Gujarat and Hemant Khava as the deputy leader, it said in a release. Vasava represents the reserved Dediapada assembly constituency in Narmada district, while Khavais is an MLA from Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar district.A legislature party comprises the members of a particular party in the House.