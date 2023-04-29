Plea seeking transfer of Shiv Sena assets junked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the Maharashtra Government to transfer all party assets of the Shiv Sena being held by the Uddhav Thackeray faction to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group of the party.

“What kind of petition is this and who are you? What is your locus (standi)? Your request cannot be entertained,” a Bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha told petitioner Ashish Giri, while dismissing his petition.

Giri said the top court had heard various petitions relating to the dispute between the rival factions of Shiv sena led by Thackeray and Shinde. He said Shiv Sena’s assets should be transferred to the Shinde group. The Election Commission has granted the Shiv Sena symbol -- bow and arrow -- to the Shinde faction and the issue was presently sub-judice.