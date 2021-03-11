PM aims to make India No. 1 by 2047, says Shah

New Delhi, April 23
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of making India number one in the world by 2047, when the nation celebrates the centenary of its Independence.
Speaking at a rally at Jagdishpur in Arah district of Bihar, the birthplace of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, the Home Minister said, “This will be a true tribute to the great freedom fighter, who laid his life fighting the British in 1857, as he re-claimed the area from Ayodhya to Shahabad in Bihar.”
The rally and event was organised by the Bihar unit of the BJP in the memory of Revolt of 1857 hero Veer Kunwar Singh, which was marked by more than 77,000 BJP workers waving the Tricolour, together, for five minutes.
“History has been unjust to Babu Kunwar Singh, as he was not given a place in history based on his valour, merit, sacrifice and his contributions, but now the people of Bihar are paying their respect to Babu ji and once again are making the memory of Veer Kunwar Singh immortal in the history,” Shah said.
He also mentioned about the role of RSS ideologue VD Savarkar in highlighting the Revolt of 1857 as the “India’s first war of Independence”.
During his speech, Shah touched upon the Modi government’s efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, including the vaccination drive and free-of-cost ration to the poor.
Shah also made an indirect reference to the opposition RJD in Bihar, saying, “Mere avoidance of putting up posters of Lalu Prasad cannot erase the memories of jungle raj.”
