PM: Beware of Cong’s pre-election promises

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cited the guarantees Congress offered to come to power in Himachal Pradesh as he cautioned Karnataka voters against grand old party’s “frauds”.

“The Congress perpetrated the biggest fraud in the Indian history 50 years ago by promising to eradicate poverty. It fought and won an entire election on ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan. The fraud continues till today,” the PM said at a rally in Karnataka’s Havery after he held a hugely attended 26-km roadshow through Bengaluru earlier today.

PM's roadshow was meant to boost BJPs prospects in Bengaluru Urban district, where the party won only 11 out of 28 seats in 2018, while the Congress won 15 and JD(S) two.

Later addressing rallies in Haveri and Badami, the PM said the Congress gave several guarantees in Himachal Pradesh, where it came to power, “but did not fulfil those”.

“The Congress guaranteed one lakh jobs during the very first Cabinet meeting but later announced a committee on the same. Likewise, before the Himachal election, the Congress guaranteed Rs 1,500 to every woman and afterwards formed a committee. The promise of 300 units of free power, which has become a fashion, was also not kept,” the PM said, attacking the Congress for practising a culture of pre-poll guarantees and post-poll committees.

The PM said the Congress conversely raised power tariff in Himachal on April 1 and cautioned Karnataka against “getting taken in by Congress promises”.