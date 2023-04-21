PM: Buddha’s teachings offer solutions to global problems

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Lord Buddha’s ideas could offer solutions to modern problems such as war, economic instability, terrorism and climate change.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit here, Modi hit out at rich countries and said the world was facing climate issues because in the last century, “some countries stopped thinking about others and the coming generations”.

Noting that the path shown by Lord Buddha was the “path of the future and sustainability”, the PM said had the world followed Buddha’s teachings, it would not have faced the climate change crisis. Quoting ancient texts on Buddha’s teachings, he said people and nations must prioritise global interests along with that of their own by drawing inspiration from Buddha’s philosophy.

“This is the road to a happy and stable world. This is necessary to move from self to the wider world, from narrowness to universal approach,” the PM said, adding the world would have to think about the poor and countries that lacked resources.

“Inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha, India is taking new initiatives for global welfare,” Modi said and cited the help extended by India to Turkey recently after it was hit by an earthquake.

“Solutions to challenges is the journey of the Buddha. The Buddha didn’t leave his palace because He was in discomfort, He left because he saw and felt the pain of others,” the PM said.