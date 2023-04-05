PM calls for integrated response to disasters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the world for an integrated approach to deal with the impact of disasters.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI-2023), Modi said in a closely connected world, the impact of disasters would not just be local and therefore the response had to be integrated, not isolated.

Modi said each nation and region faced disasters of different kinds and societies evolved local knowledge that could withstand disasters. He said while modernising infrastructure, such knowledge needed to be used intelligently and modern technology with local insights could be useful for resilience. He said if documented well, local knowledge might become a global best practice.

Modi said in just a few years, over 40 countries had become part of the ICDRI. He said the conference was becoming an important platform.

The Global North and the Global South were coming together on this forum. Modi said it was encouraging that not just governments, but global institutions, domain experts and the private sector were also playing a role.

The ICDRI’s theme for this year’s conference is related to delivering resilient and inclusive infrastructure. Modi said the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States initiative benefited many island nations.

The Prime Minister said last year, the Infrastructure Resilience Accelerator Fund was announced and $50 million fund had generated immense interest among developing nations.

Modi said India was bringing the world together through its G20 presidency and had already included the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in many working groups.

The Prime Minister said this was an opportunity for the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure to contribute to infrastructure resilience, especially against climate risks and disasters.