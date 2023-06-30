 PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig : The Tribune India

Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night chaired a marathon meeting of BJP top brass at his residence amid indications of an impending revamp of the party and the government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also took stock of the party’s month-long pan-India campaign on “nine years of Modi government”.

Appraisal time

Performance appraisal reports of entire organisational leadership submitted to PM for review as part of feedback exercise for likely restructuring of BJP and govt

The campaign ends tomorrow. Immediate outcome of the exercise was a July 3 scheduling of the Union Council of Ministers’ meeting which PM Modi will chair to take stock of government works, identify gaps and chart the future course ahead of elections in five states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram) followed by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The five-hour meeting, attended by BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, added to the buzz that a party reorganisation exercise was on the anvil with some senior ministers likely to be drafted for organisational roles in this crucial poll year.

The Tribune has reliably learnt that performance appraisal reports of the entire BJP leadership from the central to state level have been submitted to the Prime Minister for perusal and review as part of the feedback exercise for a likely reshuffle in the election year.

The appraisal reports rate the performance of BJP leaders on indicators such as “uttam” (exceptional), “ati uttam” (highly exceptional), “samanya” (ordinary), etc besides identifying their special skills, if any. “A major organisational revamp can be expected. We may see

a new, aggressive BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” a source said even

as there was no official word on the matter.

It is further learnt that the BJP has divided India into three zones for focused work and campaigns in the months ahead. These are north zone (UP, Uttarakhand, MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Chandigarh, J&K, Ladakh); east zone (Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, northeastern states); and south zone (Andhra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa). A zone-wise report on nine years of government was submitted to the PM.

The PM has reshuffled the Council of Ministers only once in his second term (July 2021) as against thrice in the first. A Cabinet revamp appears likely given the election year and party’s strategic calculations to accommodate new allies and re-energise its ranks and messaging.

