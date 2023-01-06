PM chairs chief secretaries’ conference; rapid economic growth on agenda

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 6

With a view to heralding a new era of cooperative federalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the second edition of the chief secretaries’ conference.

On the agenda is rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the states.

At the root of this significant conference is that cooperative federalism, through central ministries and departments working together with states in seamless coordination, is an essential pillar for the development and progress of New India.

Modi had conceptualised the conference and its inaugural edition was held in Dharamsala.

PMO sources say this is not an isolated example when PM Modi has tried to leverage cooperative federalism to usher in efficiency and synergy in order to respond to many of India’s intractable challenges.

A look back shows that over eight years, PM Modi has worked to make the process of policymaking and implementation more collaborative and consultative, thus making India more federally governed.

“The Centre and states working together in Aspirational Districts Programme is one example. The programme seeks to expedite the transformation of the most backward districts across the country through the convergence of government programmes and schemes,” said sources.

Increasing states’ share in divisible pool of tax resource was another example of Centre-state cooperation, officials said apart from the establishment of the GST Council to ensure fiscal federalism.

Citing Pragati as another example in the direction, sources said the unique concept of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and state governments, brings the highest officials of the central government (Secretary), state government (Chief Secretary) and other officials on one table along with the PM, all working together proactively to improve the implementation timelines of various government programmes and schemes.

“The whole exercise is designed to provide fillip to the spirit of cooperative federalism,” officials said.

Apart from the chief secretaries’ conference, the PM also conceived DGP/IGP conference, Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of States,

National Conference of Environment Ministers of all states, Centre-State Science Conclave, Zonal Council Meetings,

National Labour Conference of Labour Ministers of all states and UTs and All India Water Conference which is under way in Bhopal.

Sources said that under G20 presidency of India, meetings would be held all across the country to showcase different cultures, customs and cuisines on the global stage.

Post-Budget meetings is another concept the prime minister has pioneered to ensure implementation of the Union Budget provisions,” PMO sources added.

