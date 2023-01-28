PM chairs meet on Tripura poll; Tipra Motha rules out alliance

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 27

The ruling BJP on Friday geared up for a tough election battle in Tripura, with the party’s central election committee holding three-hour deliberations on the candidates to be fielded in the February 16 elections.

May change equations Tipra Motha’s independent run may alter political equations, making it tough for the BJP

A tribal outfit, it proved its mettle by sweeping autonomous council elections in 2021

The meeting came on the back of Tipra Motha chief and scion of the Tripura royal family Pradyot Debbarma declaring that his outfit would go alone since no party had given him any assurance with regard to the demand for Greater Tipraland.

Tipra Motha, a relatively new tribal outfit, has captured the imagination of the ST population of the state and proved its mettle by sweeping the autonomous council elections in 2021.

Both BJP and CPM-Congress alliance had been coveting the outfit, with Debbarma recently meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as the BJP’s North East Democratic Alliance chief and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BJP CEC, comprising PM Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Shah and Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, began strategising ahead, with the party making it clear that demands for separate statehood could not be entertained. Also present at the meeting was Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Tipra Motha’s independent run could alter the state’s political equations this time making the ground for the BJP tough. The saffron party had, in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), ended the Left rule in 2018, in Tripura winning 36 seats for itself as against IPFT’s eight and CPM’s 16.

Among the 60 seats in the state, about one-third are reserved for the STs. Of these, the BJP had won 10, IPFT 8 and CPM 2 in 2018. This could change with the entry of Debbarma, who said he would field candidates on every seat.

Debbarma’s Greater Tipraland included area under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTADC ) along with 36 villages within Tripura boundaries.

Debbarma says the TTADC receives only 2 per cent of state budget even though it has 40 per cent of the state’s people. The BJP is hoping to have a smooth run citing CPM’s recent announcement of candidates in 43 seats leaving 13 for the Congress and the remaining for smaller allies.