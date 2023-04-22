PM dials ex-Dy CM as son loses ticket race

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dialled former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa after he and his family lost out in the race for the May 10 Assembly election nomination.

The party has fielded newcomer Channabasappa from Shivamogga City, a segment Eshwarappa has represented for five terms.

Eshwarappa had earlier this month announced retirement from electoral politics after the BJP instructed him to make way for a new candidate. PM’s phone call to Eshwarappa came at a time when the party is facing a rebellion on some seats after formidable candidates were denied the ticket.

Already former state CM Jagadish Shettar and former deputy CM Laxman Savadi have crossed over to the Congress after being denied ticket from their traditional seats by the BJP.

Eshwarappa was hoping for his son KE Kantesh to be fielded from the segment, but that did not happen as the BJP settled for four-time Shivamogga City corporation chief Channabasappa from the Shivamogga City Assembly segment.

Speaking to Eshwarappa, the PM sought his cooperation in the elections while the former Deputy CM said, “We will surely win, no problem. I am very happy you called.” The phone call was reminiscent of a conversation the PM had with Himachal Pradesh BJP rebel Kirpal Parmar on the eve of the state elections last year. Parmar had, however, not budged despite the outreach.

Eshwarappa, in contrast, has said he would remain a loyal BJP worker.

Cong hits out at PM

AICC general secretary (Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala said PM Modi’s call to Eshwaraappa showed he had no problem with corruption. “The PM congratulating Eshwarappa for not rebelling is unacceptable. Eshwarappa had to step down as the Karnataka Rural Development Minister in 2022 after the suicide by a BJP worker, who alleged ‘40% commission’ charge to get contracts,” he said.