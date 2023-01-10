PM Narendra Modi: Expats our brand ambassadors on foreign soil

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

India is well positioned to become not only the world’s knowledge centre but also the skill capital that can become the engine of global growth, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today while inaugurating the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, which is being held physically after a gap of four years.

Describing the Indian diaspora as country’s brand ambassadors on foreign soil, the PM said they could project a positive image of yoga, ayurveda, cottage industry, handicrafts and millets.

“I consider Pravasi Bharatiyas as brand ambassadors and ‘rashtradoot’ of India on foreign soil. Your role is diverse. The nation has entered the ‘amrit kaal’ of the next 25 years. Our Pravasi Bharatiyas have a significant place in this journey. India’s unique global vision and its important role in the global order will be strengthened by you,” said the PM.

The PM also inaugurated a digital exhibition on theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav — Contribution of diaspora in Indian freedom struggle”.

He also asked universities in India to document the contribution of diaspora in their respective nations. “Migrants from India have settled in different countries. The Indian diaspora has made extraordinary contribution to nation-building. We should document their life, struggles and achievements. Many of our elders will have many memories of that era,” the PM observed.

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi is the special guest of honour and Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the chief guest at the event.

US-based bizman honoured

Patiala: US-based businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, who hails from Patiala, was on Monday conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in Indore. Dhaliwal, who had migrated to the US in 1972 for studies, now has business interests overseas in oil and real estate industries. Notably, Dhaliwal was earlier denied entry to India during the farmers’ protest when he was sponsoring a ‘langar’ sewa.

#narendra modi