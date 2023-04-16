PM for mass movement on climate change

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

An idea becomes a mass movement when it moves from discussion table to dinner table, PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday, calling for people’s participation in the fight against climate change.

Virtually addressing world leaders at a World Bank-organised conference themed ‘How behavioral change can tackle climate change’, he said that if people understood that it was not just the government, but they too could contribute, their anxiety would turn into action and it would make a huge impact in the fight against climate change.

PM Modi also said that climate change had been very close to his heart, and the same becoming a global movement was great to see. “When people become conscious that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment,” he said.

Modi said, “In this matter of mass movements and behaviour transformation, the people of India have done a lot in the last few years.” He gave examples of improved sex ratio, cleanliness drive, etc.

Nicholas lauds modi

Nicholas Stern, Member of the House of Lords, UK, lauds PM Modi, saying the latter’s Lifestyle for Environment Mission to tackle climate change is what sustainable resilience looks like.