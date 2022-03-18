PM hails positive role played by media in promoting programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission

Was inaugurating online the centenary celebrations of leading Malayalam daily ‘Mathrubhumi’

PTI

Kozhikode, March 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said media could play a positive role in changing the lives of people and hailed the contribution of the fourth estate in promoting government's ambitious initiatives like Swachch Bharat Mission, popularising yoga, fitness and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, saying these are the subjects beyond the domain of politics.

"I have seen the positive impact the media can play. The example of the Swachh Bharat Mission is well-known. Every media house took up this mission with great sincerity,” the Prime Minister said, inaugurating online the centenary celebrations of leading Malayalam daily ‘Mathrubhumi’.

Observing that the media had also played a very encouraging role in popularising yoga, fitness and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', the Prime Minister said these are subjects beyond the domain of politics and political parties.

"They are about making a better nation in the coming years," Modi said.

Addressing the programme, also joined online by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attended by dignitaries, including Union Minister V Muraleedharan and state Tourism Minister PA Muhammed Riyas, Modi said in today's day and age, the world has many expectations from India. 

“When the Covid pandemic hit our shores, it was speculated that India would not be able to manage things well. The people of India proved these critics wrong,” he said. x

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

2
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

3
Haryana

Punjab now has more responsibility to provide water for SYL canal: Haryana CM

4
World

Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog initiates probe against retired 4-star Army General for 'theft and illegal sale' of crude oil

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur police officials

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes part in ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ at Haryana Raj Bhawan

7
Nation

Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress

8
Nation

VIP security cover of 27 protectees from UP, Punjab withdrawn

9
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

10
Nation

SBI to give $1-billion loan to Sri Lanka for food, medicine and other essential items

Don't Miss

View All
‘Spreading the joy of colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi
Trending

‘Spreading the joy of colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in 45 days
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer makes it a ‘mutter of grave concern’
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Top Stories

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

AAP is learnt to be giving final shape to the list

Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Lviv, Biden to talk to Xi

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Lviv, Biden to talk to Xi

Japan, Australia expand Russian sanctions | 53 civilians kil...

India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine: Ambassadot Tirumurti  at UN

India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, says Ambassador Tirumurti at UN

Tirumurti says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a...

Bipartisan group of lawmakers urge India to speak out against Putin

Bipartisan group of lawmakers urges India to speak out against Putin

The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-Amer...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur and Patiala SSPs at his Sangrur residence

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur police officials

Receives the guard of honour from Sangrur Police

Cities

View All

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Bhai Gurdas Library at Guru Nanak Dev University goes digital

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer’s house in Zirakpur

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 6 of Bishnoi gang booked for making extortion calls

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Chandigarh to set up group home for mentally ill in Sector 34

Expired fire extinguishers in Panchkula MC building

Government job for brother of IB officer killed in riots

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Relief for SAD leader Kamaljit Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Poor start to vax drive for children

Groundwork paid off, will work for Kandi's development, says Dr Ravjot

Fake anti-graft helpline No. doing rounds on social media

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Parked car catches fire near bus stand

MC struggles to meet budget income target

Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Get fire NOC in 30 days or face action: MC to building owners

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur