PM has hurt Rajasthan sentiments: Gehlot

New Delhi: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dragging his state while commenting on the video of sexual assault in Manipur. “The way PM Modi said the CMs of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh should take care of the law and order in their respective states while speaking on the Manipur video has hurt the sentiments of people in Rajasthan,” Gehlot said.
#Ashok Gehlot #Chhattisgarh #Manipur #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan
