PM hosts CWG participants, says sportspersons national asset

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said sporting talent was a national asset and no sportsperson should be left behind.

He exhorted coaches and the Ministry of Sports to spot and groom talent, saying the outcomes of ‘Khelo India’ were beginning to show. The PM was speaking at his residence where he hosted the CWG contingent today.

“You all have exemplified the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Like freedom fighters who hailed from different parts of the country but strived for the common goal of Independence, you play for the national flag. In Ukraine, our flag became an armour not just for Indians but also foreigners who took its refuge,” he said.

PM Modi exhorted the players not to rest on their laurels and prepare hard for the Asian and the Olympics Games.

“This is just the beginning. We are not among those who will rest on their past laurels. The golden era of Indian sports is knocking at our doors. We have to escalate efforts to spot and groom talent that is the best, diverse and dynamic. No talent should be left behind. It is our national asset,” the PM said to the players and coaches.

Hails Shimla’s Renuka Thakur

PM Narendra Modi showered praises on the performance of women participants, making a special mention of Shimla’s Renuka Thakur for a fantastic four-wicket haul against Australia in the CWG T-20 game. “She may wear the calm of Shimla on her face, but she is a formidable opponent to her competitors,” the PM said of Renuka.