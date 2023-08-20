PM: India’s digital tech can meet global challenges

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 19

Three days after the Cabinet approved expansion of the Digital India programme, PM Narendra Modi today said India’s digital transformation was powered by its unshakeable belief in innovation and its commitment to speedy implementation.

In a video message at the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting being held in Bengaluru, Modi said India was leveraging technology to transform governance and make it more efficient. India’s digital public infrastructure offered scalable, secure and inclusive solutions to global challenges. It was important to build a consensus on the G20 high-level principles for a secure, trusted and resilient digital economy”. The PM said the launch of the Digital India initiative in 2015 led to unprecedented digital transformation over the past nine years. Highlighting the scale, speed and scope of this transformation, the PM mentioned India’s 850 million Internet users. He cited the example of Aadhaar covering more than 1.3 billion people. He mentioned the JAM trinity — Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar and mobile – “that have revolutionised financial inclusion, and the UPI payment system where nearly 10 billion transactions take place every month”, and added that “45% of the global real-time payments happen in India”.

Modi spoke about the Gati Shakti platform that uses technology and spatial planning to map infrastructure and logistics, thereby assisting in planning, reducing costs and increasing the speed of delivery. India’s diversity is an ideal testing lab for solutions. He underlined that a solution which succeeded in India could be easily applied anywhere in the world. The PM said India was ready to share its experiences with the world and cited the example of the CoWIN platform being offered for global good during Covid.

He suggested promoting the use of digital technology by farmers and small businesses, establishing the framework to build a global digital health ecosystem and developing a framework for the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Modi said four Cs — conviction, commitment, coordination and collaboration — were needed to succeed.

