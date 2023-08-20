 PM: India’s digital tech can meet global challenges : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • PM: India’s digital tech can meet global challenges

PM: India’s digital tech can meet global challenges

PM: India’s digital tech can meet global challenges

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 19

Three days after the Cabinet approved expansion of the Digital India programme, PM Narendra Modi today said India’s digital transformation was powered by its unshakeable belief in innovation and its commitment to speedy implementation.

In a video message at the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting being held in Bengaluru, Modi said India was leveraging technology to transform governance and make it more efficient. India’s digital public infrastructure offered scalable, secure and inclusive solutions to global challenges. It was important to build a consensus on the G20 high-level principles for a secure, trusted and resilient digital economy”. The PM said the launch of the Digital India initiative in 2015 led to unprecedented digital transformation over the past nine years. Highlighting the scale, speed and scope of this transformation, the PM mentioned India’s 850 million Internet users. He cited the example of Aadhaar covering more than 1.3 billion people. He mentioned the JAM trinity — Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar and mobile – “that have revolutionised financial inclusion, and the UPI payment system where nearly 10 billion transactions take place every month”, and added that “45% of the global real-time payments happen in India”.

Modi spoke about the Gati Shakti platform that uses technology and spatial planning to map infrastructure and logistics, thereby assisting in planning, reducing costs and increasing the speed of delivery. India’s diversity is an ideal testing lab for solutions. He underlined that a solution which succeeded in India could be easily applied anywhere in the world. The PM said India was ready to share its experiences with the world and cited the example of the CoWIN platform being offered for global good during Covid.

He suggested promoting the use of digital technology by farmers and small businesses, establishing the framework to build a global digital health ecosystem and developing a framework for the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Modi said four Cs — conviction, commitment, coordination and collaboration — were needed to succeed.

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Woman refuses to take husband to Canada, booked

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during flood rescue operation

3
Nation Explainer

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over Western Himalayan region over next 3-4 days

4
J & K

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

7
Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

9
Chandigarh

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

10
Punjab

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till tomorrow

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till tomorrow

More forced into flood camps in Punjab

More forced into flood camps in Punjab

PM: India’s digital tech can meet global challenges

PM: India’s digital tech can meet global challenges

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

75% attendance made mandatory for doctors


Cities

View All

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

Now, waste ‘dump’ comes up in Maloya

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist