PM launches projects worth Rs 9K crore in poll-bound Guj

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

PM Narendra Modi, who began his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat on Thursday, said the state had the longest coastline in the country, but no attention was paid towards its development for decades post-Independence, but “honest attempts” were made in the last 20 years by the BJP government to turn it into the country’s “door of prosperity”.

He said the BJP government in Gujarat implemented several big-ticket projects along the state’s coastline without wasting money on publicity.

Modi also said the BJP always fulfilled the promises it made because it believed that power was only a means to serve the people.

He was addressing a public rally at Jawahar Maidan in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region after inaugurating and laying stones of projects worth more than Rs 6,000 crore meant for Bhavnagar, Botad and Amreli districts. Some of these projects in Bhavnagar included the world’s first CNG terminal, development of a brownfield port and a cargo container manufacturing unit.

Earlier, PM Modi held a roadshow in Surat and kicked off various projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore there. Speaking on the new vehicle scrappage policy, he said, “Alang in Bhavnagar will be the greatest beneficiary of the policy. Alang is known world over as a premier ship-breaking yard. I can say it with confidence that in the entire country, you people will be the largest beneficiary of this policy.”

In Surat, the PM inaugurated phase-I of road infrastructure works and the main entrance of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City in Surat.