PM leaves for three-day overseas visit tomorrow

New Delhi, April 30
On his first visit abroad this year, PM Narendra Modi will have 25 hectic engagements during his three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France beginning May 2, government sources said.
He will meet eight world leaders from seven countries besides interacting with 50 global business leaders. He will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora.
The Prime Minister will first travel to Germany and then Denmark with a brief stopover in Paris on his return journey on May 4. He will be spending a night each in Germany and Denmark and two nights in flight.
In Paris, he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. In Berlin, the PM will hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz, the Federal Chancellor of Germany.
The two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, the MEA said. Scholz took charge of the top office from Angela Merkel in December last year.
