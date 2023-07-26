PM Modi likens INDIA to East India Co, PFI

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 25

Political temperatures soared on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi linking INDIA alliance to East India Company and Indian Mujahideen and the joint Opposition mulling a no-confidence motion against the government on the Manipur issue, even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the Opposition, saying he was willing to discuss it for “as long as they wanted”.

Addressing BJP MPs, PM Modi said the Opposition was “directionless, defeatist, fatigued and frustrated” and “driven by the sole negative agenda of criticising him”. BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted the PM as saying: “The Opposition is busy praising themselves for a new name. The Indian National Congress, East India Company, Indian Mujahideen (IM) and Popular Front of India (PFI) also have the word INDIA… That does not mean anything. People can’t be misled by a name.”

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hit back, saying leaders of INDIA had ousted the British and defeated the IM — banned as a terrorist organisation in 2010 under the UPA. The Congress in a jibe said BJP’s ancestors had sided with the British.

PM survived 2018 vote In July 2018, PM Modi had survived the no-confidence vote in the Lok Sabha It was moved by the TDP for alleged discrimination against Andhra Pradesh.

As disagreement persisted over the structure of the debate, the Opposition actively considered a no-confidence vote against the PM as the last resort to get him to speak on Manipur in Parliament, something they haven’t managed despite four days of disruptions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

A final call on the motion would be taken on Wednesday morning but signs that it was in the offing surfaced as the Congress issued a whip to Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House tomorrow. This amid a strategic shift by the government, which began pushing key Bills amid din, with the LS passing two and the RS one.

While the Opposition reckoned a no-confidence motion on Manipur would lend it the edge in the ongoing battle of perceptions ahead of the 2024 elections, Shah announced in the Lok Sabha the government had “nothing to hide”.

“...those who want to discuss Manipur can come and discuss... Keep the wrath of people in mind and create the right atmosphere in Parliament for a discussion on a sensitive issue like Manipur,” said Shah moments before the LS was adjourned for the day.

As battle lines deepened, the Opposition debated the language of the no-confidence motion, likely to accuse the government of “failure of governance in Manipur”.

Though the BJP is comfortable with 301 MPs in a 543-member LS, which has five vacancies, the Opposition feels a no-confidence vote would resonate “nationally and globally”.

“The government says they will discuss crimes in all states. How can it compare ethnic cleansing in Manipur with stray incidents in Rajasthan?” said Congress’ Nasir Hussain, while Manish Tewari retorted: “We are not mujahideen, but marjeevade (living martyrs) to save Indian democracy.”

In response to a question on a no-confidence vote, Tewari said: “All instrumentalities contained in the rules of the LS remain open to the Opposition.”

Cabinet okays Bill to replace Delhi ordinance

The Cabinet has cleared a Bill to be placed in Parliament to replace ordinance on control of services in Delhi, said sources. The Centre had on May 19 promulgated ordinance for transfer/posting of Group-A officers in Delhi Government. A Constitution Bench will now take up Delhi Government’s plea against the ordinance.

#Manipur #Narendra Modi