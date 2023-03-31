PM meets makers of ‘Elephant Whisperers’

New Delhi: PM Modi on Thursday met Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, the makers of Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers. “The cinematic brilliance of The Elephant Whisperers has drawn global acclaim,” he said. TNS
Rain forecast for 2 days, farmers worried
New Delhi: Already having suffered losses, farmers of wheat-growing states — Punjab and Haryana — are likely to hit further in the wake of the wet weather ahead. The IMD forecast rainfall and thunderstorms in Punjab and Haryana over the next two days. TNS
Mob attack near Aurangabad shrine, 10 cops hurt
Aurangabad: At least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 persons hurled stones during a clash between two groups near a temple in Aurangabad city.
