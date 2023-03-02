 Northeast results bust myth that minorities don’t accept BJP, Kerala is next: PM Modi : The Tribune India

Results a reflection of India’s deep faith in democracy, says PM; takes swipe at 'some parties which are digging his grave'

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 2

Buoyed by BJP’s election performance in Christian dominated Nagaland and Meghalaya, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said today’s results had comprehensively busted the myth that the BJP does not command acceptance among the minorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign at BJP workers as party President J P Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah look on during celebrations after the party's good performance in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly polls, at the BJP HQ in New Delhi, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. PTI

The PM predicted that like the northeastern states and Goa which, despite being minority dominated, were electing BJP governments, Kerala too would soon give BJP and allies a chance.

Coming down heavily on the Left and the Congress for striking “an unholy alliance in Tripura while rivalling each other in Kerala”, the PM, in his victory address at BJP headquarters, said, “Some opposition leaders and their ecosystems have tried hard for decades to perpetuate myths and stick labels at us—that we are a baniya party, a Hindi belt party; an urban middle class party without a rural base. The BJP has dismantled all these myths, including the myth that tribals do not support us. Gujarat was a shining example of generous ST support. For years, fear mongering has also been done among minorities about the BJP. But Goa has exposed this myth. In the northeast, too, the BJP is constantly gaining ground in Christian dominated belts. As more and more myths get busted, the BJP will expand further. I am sure Kerala too, like Goa and NE, will elect a BJP alliance government.”

Hailing voters of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya for choosing peace and stability, the PM questioned the Congress which, while making light of its debacle today, said “these are small states.”

“This hate for small states and small people will spell further doom for the Congress in upcoming polls,” the PM said, accusing past governments of ducking challenging issues to settle for a life of easy publicity.

“We took these challenges head on to ease the lives of people. Thousands of villages in the northeast didn’t have electricity 70 years after independence because past governments looked the other way thinking it is difficult to arrange electricity. We did not do that. For us India and Indians are first,” the PM said to thunderous applause.

The PM also took swipe at “some parties which are digging his grave”. “Some people are saying Modi mar jaa, but the country is saying Modi mat jaa.”

Citing “triveni” (a triumvirate of good governance of BJP governments; their work culture and the service of BJP workers) as the secret of BJP’s poll successes, the PM said, “Some well wishers have stomach aches thinking what is the secret of BJP victories. The secret is our triveni.”

Lauding the wins today that come amid the ongoing G20 presidency of India, Modi said, “These victories reaffirm the deep faith India’s people have in democracy and democratic principles as a panacea for all problems. There was a time when no party other than one (read the Left) could install its flag in the state. But today we are proud of giving the northeast peace, law and order.”

Earlier the PM asked top leaders—BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and others gathered to put on their mobile flashlights as a gesture of gratitude to the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya for “choosing BJP and allies”.

Nadda, in his address, attacked the Congress saying, “No matter how low you stoop in your discourse, India has decided to move ahead under PM Modi.”

20:58 02 Mar
'People of Goa and now from northeast exposed propaganda'

Minorities were made fearful about BJP for years but people of Goa and now from northeast have exposed the propaganda: PM Modi
20:57 02 Mar
'Country says don't go away Modi'

Some people saying 'mar ja Modi', country saying 'mat ja (don't go away) Modi': PM in his speech at BJP headquarters
20:40 02 Mar
PM Modi credits BJP's consistent wins to 'triveni'

PM Modi credits BJP's consistent wins to 'triveni' of work and work culture of its governments and its workers' commitment to service
20:37 02 Mar
Happy that I could win hearts of people of Northeast: PM

I am happy I could win hearts of people of Northeast: PM
20:35 02 Mar
Northeast region is distant from neither 'Dilli' nor 'Dil': PM Modi  

Way northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted shows region is distant from neither 'Dilli' nor 'Dil': PM Modi

 
20:32 02 Mar
Poll results show people's faith in democracy: Modi

Assembly poll results show to India and world people's faith in democracy and democratic institutions in country: PM Modi
20:31 02 Mar
BJP victory celebrations
20:30 02 Mar
Modi at BJP headquarters

Take out your mobile phones, and use the flashlight, this 'prakash' is in the honour of the people of the northeast: PM Modi

Northeast results bust myth that minorities don't accept BJP, Kerala is next: PM Modi

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, discuss situation along LAC

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin; focus on border situation

BJP wins Tripura, piggy-backs on regional partners to clinch Nagaland and Meghalaya

BJP wins Tripura, piggy-backs on regional partners to clinch Nagaland and Meghalaya

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Home Minister Amit Shah; state-Centre to work together on security

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets HM Amit Shah, discusses Ajnala incident; Centre sends 18 CRPF-RAF companies

