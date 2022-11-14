 PM Modi arrives in Bali for G20 Summit and bilateral meetings with key world leaders : The Tribune India

PM Modi arrives in Bali for G20 Summit and bilateral meetings with key world leaders

Two-day summit begins Tuesday morning, and will be attended by US President Joe Biden and British PM Rishi Sunak among heads from 20 countries and the European Union who make up the group

PM Modi arrives in Bali for G20 Summit and bilateral meetings with key world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded a traditional welcome on his arrival in Bali. @narendramodi/Twitter



PTI

Bali, November 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday for the G20 Summit and bilateral meetings on its sidelines with key leaders attending this annual conference of the world’s major economies.

The two-day summit begins Tuesday morning, and will be attended by US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among heads from 20 countries and the European Union who make up the group.

“During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation,” Modi said ahead of his departure from Delhi.

Modi said he will meet with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.

Modi will have separate bilateral meetings with a number of leaders on the sidelines of the summit but it was not immediately clear if a separate meeting between Modi and Xi, who arrived in Bali earlier in the day, is in the works.

If it takes place, it would be the first one-on-one interaction between Modi and Xi since the border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand in September, the two did cross paths.

In Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that maintaining sound relations is in the fundamental interest of both China and India and their peoples.

“We hope the Indian side will work with China in the same direction, follow through on the important common understandings reached between the Chinese and Indian leaders, promote sound and steady development of the relations, and safeguard the common interests of the two countries and our fellow developing countries,” spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

“As to the question you raised about a meeting between the Chinese and Indian leaders, I have nothing to share,” she added.

India will assume the presidency of the group for a year, beginning December 1, and Modi said he will extend his personal invitation to G20 members and other invitees for the next summit.

Modi will participate in the summit’s session on Health on Tuesday, and another on Food and Energy Security, where there is a likelihood of the leaders discussing the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Western leaders are expected to press Russia to renew a deal that allows export of Ukrainian wheat through the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending the summit, and the country is represented by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister will meet members of the Indian community in Indonesia, and later watch a cultural performance.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

The list includes both advanced and emerging economies. Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

During Delhi’s presidency in the coming year, it would be the first time when the troika of G20’s current, previous and next president would consist of three developing countries – India, Indonesia and Brazil.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Chandigarh

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

3
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

4
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

5
Chandigarh

Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

6
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

7
Patiala

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

8
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

9
Punjab

Finally, Punjab Govt agrees to join Centre's crop insurance scheme from next fiscal

10
Punjab

Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means ‘very serious’ matter: Supreme Court

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means ‘very serious’ matter: Supreme Court

The apex court asked the Centre to step in and make sincere ...

Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions

US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’

Biden and Xi also agreed that ‘a nuclear war should never be...

Live-in partner chops woman’s body into 35 pieces, dumps it at various places in Delhi; nabbed

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...

Mehrauli murder: Inspired by American crime show ‘Dexter’, trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

After chopping his girlfriend, Shraddha Walker, into pieces,...

I have a list on mind: CJI Chandrachud on appointing young lawyers as HC judges

I have a list on mind: CJI Chandrachud on appointing young lawyers as HC judges

SCBA has been writing to successive chief justices to elevat...


Cities

View All

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

Amritsar forgets Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary

2 traders attacked during robbery bid in Amritsar

Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Abandoned buildings at agricultural focal points in Amritsar turn safe haven for addicts

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Punjab cop gets life term for killing brother, sister-in-law in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

Punjab cop gets life term for killing brother, sister-in-law in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

Punjab: Former superintending engineer gets 4 years in jail in corruption case

Passengers again left stranded as PRTC, Punjab Roadways employees remain on strike

Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

12-year-old boy dies after Chinese string of kite entangles his neck

Live-in partner chops woman’s body into 35 pieces, dumps it at various places in Delhi; nabbed

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

Cockroach found in ‘daal’ served to AIIMS-Delhi patient, Institute initiates probe

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

2020 Delhi riots: Supreme Court refuses to stay criminal proceedings against ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Head constable dies by suicide at Ludhiana's Dugri police station

Head constable dies by suicide at Ludhiana's Dugri police station

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

Man posing as kin from Canada dupes resident of Rs 6.2 lakh

Punjab Govt to spend Rs 15 cr to beautify Ludhiana city: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

1 more tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Sports shop gutted in fire in Patiala

Sports shop gutted in fire in Patiala

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

Patiala's new bus stand to be ready by March-end

Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala