PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad, CM not present at airport

PTI

Hyderabad, February 5

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was conspicuously absent during the reception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here on Saturday.

Modi landed here this afternoon to dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and also to kickstart the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among the VIPs who received Modi at the airport.

Sources at Pragati Bhavan, Rao's official residence, told PTI that the Chief Minister was not well as he “is suffering from fever”. He, however, would attend the programme of dedication of 'Statue of Equality' in the evening.

A communication from the CMO had said Talasani Srinivas Yadav is nominated to receive and see off the Prime Minister upon his arrival and departure during the latter's visit to the city today.

Describing the Union Budget as a “golmaal budget” that disappointed farmers, workers and common people, Rao had recently claimed that it was a “betrayal” against the people.

Alleging that both the Congress and BJP had failed to make the country realise its potential, he had said he would make efforts towards bringing about “qualitative change”.