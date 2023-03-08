PM Modi arrives in Tripura to join swearing-in ceremony of BJP-led govt

PTI

Agartala, March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Tripura to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Manik Saha-led council of ministers.

Modi was welcomed at the Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya airport by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, Saha and senior BJP leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have already come to the north-eastern state to join the programme.

Saha will take oath as the chief minister of Tripura for the second time.

The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat.

“This is for the first time that any anti-Left government has retained power in Tripura in the past three decades. We hope that the BJP 2.0 government will meet the aspirations of the people,” a saffron party leader said.