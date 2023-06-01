PM Modi assumes he knows more than God: Rahul in US

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s anti-PM Narendra Modi remarks in the US on Wednesday invited sharp reactions from the ruling BJP, with top ministers accusing the former Congress president of “insulting India, Indians and Indian-ness every time he steps on foreign soil”.

Gandhi, addressing an event “Mohabbat ki dukaan” organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in Santa Clara, said: “The world is too big and complicated for a person to know everything. There is a group of people in India who are absolutely convinced they know everything. They can have a conversation with God and explain to him what’s going on. Our Prime Minister is one such specimen. Modiji can have a conversation with God and explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what I have created.”

Gandhi also accused the BJP of using the new Parliament building and the ‘sengol’ to distract people from “real” issues, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi hitting back calling Rahul a “fake Gandhi”.

“No Mr Fake Gandhi! The core of India is its culture. Unlike you, who use foreign soil to tarnish the country, Indians are very proud of their history,” Joshi said.

Evoking laughter at the event, Gandhi said some people “think they can explain history to historians, science to scientists, warfare to the Army...but at the heart of it is mediocrity”.

Separatists interrupt speech

Khalistani supporters, who raised slogans, briefly interrupted Rahul Gandhi’s speech, with the latter saying to them, “Welcome, welcome ... nafrat ke bazar mein mohabbat ki dukan”.