PM Narendra Modi attends SCO summit in Uzbekistan

Samarkand, September 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the historic Uzbek city here along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of the other member states of the influential grouping.
It is for the first time that Xi and Modi came face-to-face since the border standoff between India and China escalated following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020.
The summit is also being attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and leaders of several central Asian countries.
Ahead of the deliberations at the restricted format of the summit, leaders of the permanent members of the grouping posed for a group photo.
At the venue of the summit, Modi was warmly greeted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
After the summit, Prime Minister Modi is set to have separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Putin, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Raisi.
Modi arrived here on Thursday night on an around 24-hour visit.
Hours before departing for Samarkand, Modi said he was looking forward to exchanging views at the summit on topical regional and international issues as well as on reform and expansion of the grouping.
"At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation," Modi said.
#China #narendra modi #Pakistan #Russia #vladimir putin #xi jinping
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Capt will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal
Addressing a press conference, the chief minister says the L...
Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts
The funds have been frozen under the anti-money-laundering l...
2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang arrested in Amritsar, have link to Moosewala murder
Punjab Police's AGTF arrested the two from Khakh in Jandiala...