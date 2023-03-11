PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism

PTI

New Delhi, March 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have vowed to work closely to take concerted action against globally proscribed terrorist entities and to contribute to the common fight against terrorism, including through combating terror-financing.

Ways to deal with global terrorism figured prominently during wide-ranging talks between the two prime ministers at the first annual India-Australia Summit here on Friday.

A joint statement said Modi and Albanese strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised the need for strengthened international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

They also underlined the need for action against those who encourage, support and finance terrorism or provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups, whatever their motivation may be.

"They called upon all countries to work together to root out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupt terrorist networks and their financing channels and halt use of terrorist proxies and cross-border movement of terrorists," the joint statement said.

It said the two prime ministers reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks in India and Australia, including the Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

The reference to cross-border movement of terrorists came in the backdrop of Pakistan's support to cross-border terrorism against India.

"The prime ministers emphasised the importance of perpetrators of terrorist attacks being systematically and expeditiously brought to justice," the statement said.