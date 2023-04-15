PM Modi calls for mass movement in global fight against climate change

New Delhi, April 15

In a video message for an event of the World Bank, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said climate change had been very close to his heart, and same becoming a global movement was great to see.

Modi was speaking on how behavioural change can tackle the climate change.

Citing great Indian philosopher Chanakya, Modi said around 2,000 years ago, Chanakya said that small drops of the water when come together can fill the pot. “Single water drop may not make any impact but when they come together, can make an impact. Each good deed by individual may seem insignificant, but when billions do it together, the impact is huge, “said Modi, while highlighting the importance of the small deeds.

Talking about the genesis of the life movement, the Prime Minister remembered that in 2015, at the United Nations General Assembly, he had already spoken about the need for behavioural change and in October 2022, the UN Secretary-General and he launched the Mission LiFE. He mentioned that the preamble to the outcome document of CoP-27 also speaks about sustainable lifestyle and consumption.

“If people understand that it is not just the government, but they too can contribute,” said the Prime Minister. He elaborated “climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone. It has to be fought from the dining tables in every home. When an idea moves from discussion tables to a dinner table, it becomes a mass movement. It is important to make every family and every individual aware that their choices can help the planet. Mission LiFE (the initiative by UN) is about democratising the battle against climate change. When people become conscious that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment.”