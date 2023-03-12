PM Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu

PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday. The meeting came ahead of the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament. “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the President’s secretariat tweeted. The Budget session will resume on March 13 after a month-long break. — PTI

Tiwari is Cong’s deputy leader in RS

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday approved the appointment of Pramod Tiwari as deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha and Rajani Patil as the party’s whip in the Upper House. The appointments were made to fill the vacancies following the retirement of Anand Sharma and the demise of Rajeev Satav. TNS

Sibal: ED targeting Oppn-ruled states

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday charged the Centre of misusing central investigating agencies, alleging the ED was targeting only Opposition-ruled states. Addressing a gathering at Jantar Mantar here to spell out the agenda of his newly launched platform “Insaaf”, Sibal slammed the raids on properties related to Lalu Prasad. TNS

BrahMos: Pak again seeks joint probe

New Delhi: A year after a BrahMos missile landed in Pakistan, Islamabad has reminded Delhi of its demand for a joint probe to “accurately establish” the facts. The incident exposed loopholes and technical lapses in the Indian system, alleged a Foreign Office spokesperson. TNS

Ready to buy collapsed Silicon Valley Bank: Musk

San Francisco: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said he is open to buying collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of the prominent depositories financing startups, and turning it into a digital bank. ANI

AIX Connect flight makes emergency landing

New Delhi: A Lucknow-bound AIX Connect flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport minutes after takeoff due to a technical issue on Saturday. TNS

SC to hear pleas on same-sex marriages tomorrow

New Delhi: The SC is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages on Monday. The pleas are listed for hearing before a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.