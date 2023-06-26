PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur

New Delhi, June 26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, soon after his arrival from his two-nation (US and Egypt) visit, on Monday chaired a high-level meeting on the prevailing situation in Manipur.
Sources said the meeting took place after Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefed PM Modi about the developments relating to Manipur.
Sources said the meeting presided over by PM Modi was attended by senior cabinet ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Puri besides Union Home Minister Shah. Senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and intelligence agencies were also present, they added.
Shah's briefing to PM Modi comes a day after Manipur CM N Biren Singh met Shah on Sunday. During this, Singh had said that the situation in the state is now under control and would improve soon.
Shah had emphasised the importance of peace in the entire Manipur during that meeting. Singh tweeted after their meeting that the home minister “assured that the central government will take all possible steps to bring normalcy in Manipur”.
Before that an all-party meeting on the Manipur violence was held on Saturday wherein the Opposition criticised Modi for travelling while violence in Manipur continued.
