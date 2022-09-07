PM Modi condoles death of Karnataka minister Umesh Katti; Karnataka declares one-day state mourning

PTI

New Delhi, September 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Karnataka minister Umesh Katti who died following a cardiac arrest.

Katti, 61, died in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Modi tweeted, "Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka's development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti."

The BJP leader is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Karnataka declares one-day state mourning

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government declared one-day state mourning across the state on Wednesday as a mark of respect on the passing away of Minister Umesh Katti.

The state government in its official notification said the last rites of the minister, who held the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, and forest portfolios, would be performed with full state honours.

It has also declared a holiday in all schools and colleges, along with government offices in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

#narendra modi