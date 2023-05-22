New Delhi, May 22
PM Narendra Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji.
Modi was given the Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership.
Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour till date.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India respects your priorities; proud to be your development partner, PM Modi tells Pacific Island nations
In an address at the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Coopera...
PM Modi conferred the highest honour of Fiji
Is given the Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition o...
2 CoBRA commandos injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
Two to three Naxalites also receive bullet injuries in the g...