PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming VP, wishes him fruitful tenure

New Delhi, August 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming Vice President and wished him for a fruitful tenure.
Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) during a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god.
Modi, who attended the oath-taking ceremony of Dhankhar, said in a tweet, “I congratulate him on becoming India’s Vice President and wish him the very best for a fruitful tenure.” Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Dhankhar on being sworn-in as the vice president.
Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I congratulate him on becoming India's Vice President and wish him the very best for a fruitful tenure. @jdhankhar1 @VPSecretariat pic.twitter.com/6FyEnR6wWT— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2022
“Dhankhar ji has always set high ideals in public service keeping national interest first. I am sure that the country will benefit greatly from his vast experience,” Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.
Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy were among a host of BJP leaders who congratulated Dhankhar.
Congress leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar also congratulated Dhankhar and extended best wishes to him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...