PM Modi distributes 70,000 appointment letters, says 'Rozgar Mela' becoming new identity of BJP govt

New Delhi, June 13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at "dynastic" political parties for promoting "nepotism and corruption" in recruitment to government jobs, and said while such parties "looted" youth with their "rate cards" for various posts, his government is working to "safeguard" their bright future.
Addressing the newly recruited government employees after distributing appointment letters to over 70,000 people, he said dynastic parties had betrayed the youth by encouraging corruption and nepotism in the recruitment process.
Recruitment process earlier used to take one to one-and-a-half years, but now it gets over in a few months transparently, he said.
"We have seen how dynastic political parties promoted nepotism and corruption in all systems. When it came to government jobs, these parties encouraged nepotism and corruption. These dynastic parties have betrayed crores of youth," he said without naming any party.
In 2014, when our government came, transparency came and nepotism is also ending in the recruitment process, he asserted.
The prime minister said India is now a more stable, safer and stronger country than it was a decade ago, asserting that decisiveness has become the identity of the Indian government.
There are new employment opportunities in both the private and public sectors, he said, adding there are also self-employment opportunities with initiatives like the Mudra Yojana, Start Up India and Stand Up India.
"There has never been such confidence for our economy in the past. On the one hand, there was a slowdown due to the pandemic and on the other hand, the supply chain was affected due to war (Ukraine). Despite all these challenges, India is taking its economy to new heights," he said.
