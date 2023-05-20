PM Modi envy of Hiroshima with 78 per cent approval ratings: NYT

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The New York Times, recently attacked by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur as New Distort Times for an alleged anti-India slant, on Saturday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the envy of Hiroshima town, with a massive 78 % approval ratings, the highest among world leaders gathered in the Japanese town.

In an article entitled, “This Year’s G7 Summit Doubles as a Club for Unloved Leaders”, published today from Hiroshima, the NYT dwells on how each of the G7 leaders is currently in hot water for different reasons, US President Joe Biden and his group of G7 counterparts included.

The same article notes Modi’s high approval ratings.

“Survey data compiled by Morning Consult in recent days indicated that the leaders of only four out of 22 major countries studied had approval ratings above 50 per cent: Narendra Modi of India, Alain Berset of Switzerland, Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico and Anthony Albanese of Australia. Mr Modi, who is in Hiroshima as an observer, is the envy of the town with a 78 per cent approval score, though this is in a country where religious divisions are exploited for political gain and the prime minister’s top political opponent was kicked out of Parliament for defamation,” says the article, published in a day when US President Biden walked up to PM Modi to personally greet him at the G7meeting. Both leaders later shared a warm hug in videos that went viral.

The same article notes that “relatively weak approval ratings for US President Biden and his Group of 7 partners highlight the fragility of free societies facing deep political divides”.