PM Modi flags off eighth Vande Bharat train

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off via videoconferencing the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam.

This is the eighth Vande Bharat Express rolled out by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two cities that are around 700 km apart. The train will have four stoppages en route. Modi said, “Like certain festivities connect all parts of the country, the Railways also connect the people of the country.”

Highlighting that the Vande Bharat Express would greatly benefit pilgrims as well as tourists, the PM noted that the train would bring down the travel time between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Telanganna CM K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the launch function held at platform No. 10 of the Secunderabad railway station.