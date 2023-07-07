PM Modi flags off two Vande Bharat trains

Gorakhpur (UP), July 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express trains.
At an event here, he also laid the foundation stone of the Rs 498-crore Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment project.
While the Gorakhpur–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya, improving connectivity and giving a fillip to tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat train will improve connectivity to places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road and Ahmedabad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Explainer: Gujarat HC decision on Rahul Gandhi, setback or advantage Congress
Congress leaders draw parallel with 1975 Allahabad HC verdic...
Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18
Court also summons Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretar...
NSA Doval raises issue of Khalistani extremism in talks with British counterpart Barrow
Two sides agree to enhance cooperation to address violent ex...