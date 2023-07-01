PM Modi: Futuristic policies have given global recognition to our varsities

New Delhi, June 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that futuristic policies and decisions taken in the last few years in the education sector had boosted global recognition for Indian universities.
Addressing the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations, PM Modi noted that the number of Indian universities that featured in the latest QS global ranking had surged to 45 from 12 in 2014, the year he became the PM. He talked about the rise in the number of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and NITs across the country and described them as the building blocks of the new India. PM Modi also took a Metro ride from the Lok Kalyan Marg station to Vishwa Vidyalaya station on way to DU.
