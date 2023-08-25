Bidri art, Naga shawl, Gond paintings among PM Modi’s gifts to BRICS leaders

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented slices of Indian heritage and art to BRICS leaders gifting a Bidri work, a pair of Surahi from Telangana, to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, a Nagaland shawl to the First Lady of the host country and Gond paintings to the Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bidri vase is a purely Indian innovation exclusive to Karnataka’s Bidar.

Silver naqqashi on the surahis is a centuries-old craft.

To the South African First Lady, the PM presented a Nagaland Shawl, an exquisite form of textile art that has been woven for centuries by the tribes in the north-eastern state.

Each Naga shawl tells a unique story, reflecting the tribe's history, beliefs and way of life.

The colours used in the Naga shawls are symbolic. The Nagas believe that colours have a profound impact on their lives and well-being. Red, for instance, symbolises courage, while black represents mourning. White is associated with purity, and green is a symbol of growth and prosperity. The weavers often use natural dyes made from plants and roots to create these vibrant colours.

The PM gifted a Gond painting from Madhya Pradesh to the Brazilian President.

Gond paintings are one of the most admired tribal art forms.

The word ‘Gond’ comes from the Dravidian expression ‘Kond’ which means ‘green mountain’. These paintings, created by dots and lines, have been a part of pictorial art on the walls and floors of Gonds.

#Narendra Modi #Telangana