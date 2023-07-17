PM Modi got NTCA to attribute cheetah deaths to natural causes: Jairam Ramesh

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, July 17
Congress general secretary and former union minister of environment and forests Jairam Ramesh on Monday alleged the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) statement attributing all eight cheetah deaths so far at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park to “natural” causes has been issued at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The statement is a political one and it mocks conservation science, Ramesh, a keen follower of wildlife conservation and environmental issues, said.
Citing a media report on the NTCA statement, Ramesh, in a tweet this morning, said,
"Predictably the PM must have intervened and got the NTCA to issue this statement attributing all 8 cheetah deaths so far at Kuno to 'natural' causes".
"The statement is clearly a political one, intended to whitewash management failures and mocks conservation science. There appears to be enough evidence to expose the NTCA statement", Ramesh added.
Five adult cheetahs among the 20 brought into Kuno from Africa and three of the four cubs born in Kuno have died since March.
The NTCA on Sunday attributed all cheetah deaths in the Kuno National Park so far to “natural causes” and said any suggestions that collar-related infections had killed two cheetahs last week were “speculation and hearsay”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
26 Oppn parties likely to attend 2-day brainstorming session from Monday to take on BJP
The meeting coincides with NDA meeting convened on July 18 i...
No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal
Illegal constructions in Dharamsala, Kangra & Una
Monsoon fury: Border village in Punjab turns into islets
Residents of Muthianwala in Tarn Taran district sail to gurd...