PM Modi got NTCA to attribute cheetah deaths to natural causes: Jairam Ramesh

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, July 17

Congress general secretary and former union minister of environment and forests Jairam Ramesh on Monday alleged the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) statement attributing all eight cheetah deaths so far at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park to “natural” causes has been issued at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement is a political one and it mocks conservation science, Ramesh, a keen follower of wildlife conservation and environmental issues, said.

Citing a media report on the NTCA statement, Ramesh, in a tweet this morning, said,

"Predictably the PM must have intervened and got the NTCA to issue this statement attributing all 8 cheetah deaths so far at Kuno to 'natural' causes".

"The statement is clearly a political one, intended to whitewash management failures and mocks conservation science. There appears to be enough evidence to expose the NTCA statement", Ramesh added.

Five adult cheetahs among the 20 brought into Kuno from Africa and three of the four cubs born in Kuno have died since March.

The NTCA on Sunday attributed all cheetah deaths in the Kuno National Park so far to “natural causes” and said any suggestions that collar-related infections had killed two cheetahs last week were “speculation and hearsay”.

