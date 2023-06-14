PM Modi hands over 70,000 job letters to candidates

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the days of “job rate cards” for the youth were over and the government was now guaranteeing safeguards for the young generation.

He was virtually addressing an event, where he handed over 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in several government departments and organisations.

The PM said, “The days of ‘rate card’ for jobs are over. The present government is focussed on safeguarding of the future of the youth.”

Attacking the Opposition, the PM said family-based parties had restricted opportunities for the youth.

“Language was misused to divide people, but now the government is making language a strong medium of employment and ensuring there are no language barriers to jobs,” he said, attacking “family-based parties” without naming the Congress and the DMK.

The PM also took a dig at the TMC-led West Bengal Government, alleging corruption in jobs and said “the state’s work culture is anti-youth”.

He said the NDA government had started the country’s largest job fair with full transparency. “Now, the government is reaching the homes of the citizens by taking services on their doorstep,” the PM added.

Pant is new Union Health Secretary

The Centre has effected a bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing Rajasthan-cadre officer Sudhansh Pant the new Union Health Secretary. Chanchal Kumar, MD of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, will be new Union Civil Aviation Secretary.