 PM Modi hands over 70,000 job letters to candidates : The Tribune India

PM Modi hands over 70,000 job letters to candidates

PM Modi hands over 70,000 job letters to candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the days of “job rate cards” for the youth were over and the government was now guaranteeing safeguards for the young generation. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the days of “job rate cards” for the youth were over and the government was now guaranteeing safeguards for the young generation.

He was virtually addressing an event, where he handed over 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in several government departments and organisations.

The PM said, “The days of ‘rate card’ for jobs are over. The present government is focussed on safeguarding of the future of the youth.”

Attacking the Opposition, the PM said family-based parties had restricted opportunities for the youth.

“Language was misused to divide people, but now the government is making language a strong medium of employment and ensuring there are no language barriers to jobs,” he said, attacking “family-based parties” without naming the Congress and the DMK.

The PM also took a dig at the TMC-led West Bengal Government, alleging corruption in jobs and said “the state’s work culture is anti-youth”.

He said the NDA government had started the country’s largest job fair with full transparency. “Now, the government is reaching the homes of the citizens by taking services on their doorstep,” the PM added.

Pant is new Union Health Secretary

The Centre has effected a bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing Rajasthan-cadre officer Sudhansh Pant the new Union Health Secretary. Chanchal Kumar, MD of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, will be new Union Civil Aviation Secretary.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

2
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

3
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

4
Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

5
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

6
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

7
Himachal In Brief

Tunnel on Kiratpur-Manali NH to get facelift, shut

8
Haryana

Demolition drive: Villagers chase away Gurugram MC teams

9
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

10
Haryana

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana's Pipli after talks with district administration

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn


Cities

View All