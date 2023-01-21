PM Narendra Modi hands over 71,000 job letters under Rozgar Mela

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the guiding principle of the government and the administration was “the citizen is always right”. He said the fast-paced growth had created self-employment opportunities across the country, with youngsters guaranteed a transparent and clean central government recruitment process.

New recruits show their appointment letters at Adhiveshan Bhawan in Patna on Friday. ANI

Process more streamlined & time-bound The process of government appointments has been made transparent. The candidates are happy because their talent has been recognised. The recruitment process for central jobs has become more streamlined and time-bound. Narendra Modi, PM

The Prime Minister was speaking at a virtual event, where he distributed 71,000 appointment letters as part of the government’s ongoing Rozgar Mela drive aimed at giving 10 lakh government jobs by December. “Rozgar Mela has become an identity of our good governance. It is a testament to our commitment towards keeping our promises,” the Prime Minister

The highlight of the event was PM’s interaction with the recruits.

Suprabha Biswas from West Bengal, who received her appointment letter for Punjab National Bank, was the first to interact with the PM.

Faisal Shaukat Shah from Srinagar, appointed junior assistant in the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, said he was the first member of his family to get a government job.

The PM said the process of government appointments had been made transparent.

“The candidates are happy that through a transparent and clear recruitment process, their talent has been recognised. You must have felt a massive change in the recruitment process. In central jobs, the recruitment process has become more streamlined and time-bound,” the Prime Minister said.

#narendra modi