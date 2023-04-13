PM Modi holds talk with British counterpart Sunak, calls for strong action against anti-India elements

New Delhi, April 13
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the United Kingdom in a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and called for strong action against anti-India elements, officials said.
Modi also sought progress on the return of economic offenders wanted in India, they said.
Pro-Khalistan protestors had recently smashed windows at the Indian mission in London and targeted the national flag as well.
The two leaders reviewed the progress of a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors, officials said.
During the talks, Sunak reiterated the UK's full support for India's ongoing G20 presidency.
