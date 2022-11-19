PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh’s first airport near Itanagar

PTI

Itanagar, November 19

Amidst chanting of incantations by tribal priests, the spanking new Donyi Polo airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The airport located at Hollongi, near the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, will be the north-eastern state's first airport. It will link the border state with other Indian cities with commercial flights as well as other parts of Arunachal Pradesh through helicopter services.

Officials estimate that it will serve some 20 lakh people in the region and help boost connectivity, trade and tourism.

The airport's foundation stone was laid by Modi in February 2019.